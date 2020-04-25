Raiders draft picks 2020: Las Vegas’ Round 2 and 3 selections, full draft order

Check out how to watch the draft live here.

Henry Ruggs III became the first wide receiver off the board as the twelfth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders. The wideout out of Alabama will add incredible speed to the Raiders’ offense, as his 4.27-second 40-yard dash was the fastest time at the NFL Combine this year. Las Vegas used its second first-round pick to focus on defense and add Damon Arnette, which came as a surprise since the CB wasn’t predicted to go in the first round by many mock drafts.

As we enter the third day of the draft, check out the best available players left. For the full draft order, click here.

Round 1, pick 12: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

Round 1, pick 19: Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State

Round 3, pick 80: Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky

Round 3, pick 81: Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina

Round 3, pick 91: Tanner Muse, S, Clemson

Round 4, pick 121:

Round 5, pick 159: