2020 Jaguars draft picks: Jacksonville’s Round 2 and 3 selections, full draft order

Check out how to watch the draft live here.
CJ Henderson becomes the second cornerback to be taken off the board in the first round as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ No. 9 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Gator’s agility and ability to track opponents down the field make him an asset to a Jaguars pass defense that allowed over 3,700 yards in 2019. Jacksonville added a second defender, drafting EDGE K’Lavon Chaisson with its other first-round pick.
As we enter the third day of the draft, check out the best available players left. For the full draft order, click here.
Round 1, pick 9: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida
Round 1, pick 20: K’Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
Round 2, pick 42: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado
Round 3, pick 73: DaVon Hamilton, DT, Ohio State
Round 4, pick 116:
Round 4, pick 140:
Round 5, pick 157:
Round 5, pick 165:
Round 6, pick 189:
Round 6, pick 206:
Round 7, pick 223: