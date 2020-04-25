2020 Jaguars draft picks: Jacksonville’s Round 2 and 3 selections, full draft order

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Check out how to watch the draft live here.

CJ Henderson becomes the second cornerback to be taken off the board in the first round as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ No. 9 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Gator’s agility and ability to track opponents down the field make him an asset to a Jaguars pass defense that allowed over 3,700 yards in 2019. Jacksonville added a second defender, drafting EDGE K’Lavon Chaisson with its other first-round pick.

As we enter the third day of the draft, check out the best available players left. For the full draft order, click here.

Round 1, pick 9: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

Round 1, pick 20: K’Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

Round 2, pick 42: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado

Round 3, pick 73: DaVon Hamilton, DT, Ohio State

Round 4, pick 116:

Round 4, pick 140:

Round 5, pick 157:

Round 5, pick 165:

Round 6, pick 189:

Round 6, pick 206:

Round 7, pick 223: