Eagles draft picks 2020: Philadelphia’s Round 2 and 3 selections, full draft order

The Philadelphia Eagles need to surround QB Carson Wentz with more weapons, and that’s just what they did by drafting Jalen Reagor with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The TCU wideout led the Big 12 with 14 touchdowns last season, and has star potential if paired with a talented signal-caller.

In what may have been the most shocking pick in Day 2, the Eagles used their No. 53 pick on Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts. This caused speculation that they may be ready to move away from Wentz, who has suffered many injuries. However, it’s possible that they plan to have both quarterbacks on the field and may use Hurts as an asset for Wentz.

As we enter the third day of the draft, check out the best available players left.

Round 1, pick 21: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

Round 2, pick 53: Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

Round 3, pick 103: Davion Taylor, LB, Colorado

