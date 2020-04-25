2020 Lions draft picks: Detroit’s Round 4-7 selections, full NFL Draft results, order

The Detroit Lions added athleticism to their pass defense, which ranked worst in the league with over 4,500 yards allowed in 2019, by using their third overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to take Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah.

In the second round, the Lions secured what may have been the best running back in the draft class, D’Andre Swift, with the No. 35 pick. Swift has incredible value, the ability to run and catch passes, and the vision and speed to make an impact right off the bat.

Detroit used its first third-round pick to add to its defense and secured outside linebacker Julian Okwara, who’s known for a combination of strength, speed and power that makes him a potentially dangerous hybrid player. The Lions then traded up to grab guard Jonah Jackson with pick No. 75.

Click here for full results from the entire 2020 NFL Draft.

Round 1, pick 3: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

Round 2, pick 35: D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

Round 3, pick 67: Julian Okwara, LB, Notre Dame

Round 3, pick 75: Jonah Jackson, G, Ohio State

Round 4, pick 109: John Simpson, OL, Clemson

Round 4, pick 121: Logan Stenberg, G, Kentucky

Round 5, pick 166: Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin

Round 5, pick 172: Jason Huntley, RB, New Mexico State

Round 6, pick 197: John Penisini, DT, Utah

Round 7, pick 235: Jashon Cornell, DE, Ohio State

Check out draft results from other teams in the NFC North:

Green Bay Packers 2020 draft picks

Minnesota Vikings 2020 draft picks

Chicago Bears 2020 draft picks