Colts draft picks 2020: Indianapolis’ Round 2 and 3 selections, full draft order

Check out how to watch the draft live here.

After going the first round without a pick, the Indianapolis Colts selected Michael Pittman Jr. with the No. 34 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Colts needed to pad a receiving corps that doesn’t have a clear No. 1 receiver, leaving room for another weapon in Philip Rivers’ arsenal. Pittman is a safe, reliable option that can haul in passes consistently.

Indianapolis used its other second-round pick to bolster another piece of the offense — the run game. Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor can function as a dual-threat back and is a powerhouse that’s not easy to take down.

For the full draft order, click here.

Round 2, pick 34: Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC

Round 2, pick 41: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

Round 3, pick 85: Justin Blackmon, S, Utah

Round 4, pick 122:

Round 5, pick 160:

Round 6, pick 193:

Round 6, pick 197: