Browns draft picks 2020: Cleveland’s Round 2 and 3 selections, full draft order

Check out how to watch the draft live here.

The Cleveland Browns add to the protection of QB Baker Mayfield by selecting tackle Jedrick Wills with the No. 10 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Wills allowed only one sack on 714 snaps last season as right tackle at Alabama, but may have to make the switch to left tackle to protect Mayfield’s blind side.

As we enter the third day of the draft, check out the best available players left. For the full draft order, click here.

Round 1, pick 10: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

Round 2, pick 44: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

Round 3, pick 88: Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri

Round 3, pick 97: Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU

