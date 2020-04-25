2020 Bengals draft picks: Cincinnati’s Round 2 and 3 selections, full draft order

Check out how to watch the draft live here.

The Cincinnati Bengals secure their potential quarterback of the future, Joe Burrow, with the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner was an overwhelming favorite to go first, and could prove to be what the Bengals need to turn their franchise around. Wanting to provide Burrow with weapons, the Bengals scooped up wideout Tee Higgins with pick No. 33. Higgins poses a downfield threat with a big catch radius and is a big potential red-zone target.

As we enter the third day of the draft, check out the best available players left. For the full draft order, click here.

Round 1, pick 1: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

Round 2, pick 33: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

Round 3, pick 65: Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming

