Chiefs draft picks 2020: Kansas City’s Round 2 and 3 selections, full draft order

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Check out how to watch the draft live here.

The Kansas City Chiefs become the first team to draft a running back in the 2020 NFL Draft by selecting Clyde Edwards-Helaire with the last pick in the first round. The LSU RB will bolster an already dangerous Kansas City offense, and will serve as a dual-threat back behind Damien Williams in Andy Reid’s impressive offense.

As we enter the third day of the draft, check out the best available players left. For the full draft order, click here.

Round 1, pick 32: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

Round 2, pick 63: Willie Gay Jr., LB, Mississippi State

Round 3, pick 96: Lucas Niang, OT, TCU

Round 4, pick 138:

Round 5, pick 177: