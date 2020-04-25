2020 Panthers draft picks: Carolina’s Round 4-7 selections, full NFL Draft results, order

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Carolina Panthers started off their 2020 NFL Draft by choosing Auburn’s Derrick Brown with the No. 7 pick. Brown’s size combined with his snap quickness makes him a threat on defense, one that could help disrupt opposing offenses.

Two more defensive additions came in the second round, with No. 38 pick Yetur Gross-Matos and No. 64 pick Jeremy Chinn. Gross-Matos, a defensive end out of Penn State, has the potential to eventually be a dangerous defender because of his size, quickness off the snap, and hustle. The Panthers added to their secondary with Chinn, a versatile, athletic safety who played multiple positions at Southern Illinois, has the size of a linebacker, a 4.45-second 40-yard dash, and an impressive vertical.

Round 1, pick 7: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

Round 2, pick 38: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

Round 2, pick 64: Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois

Round 4, pick 113: Troy Pride Jr., CB, Notre Dame

Round 5, pick 152: Kenny Robinson, CB, West Virginia

Round 6, pick 184: Bravvion Roy, DL, Baylor

Round 7, pick 221: Stantley Thomas-Oliver III, CB, Florida International

