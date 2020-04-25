Bills draft picks 2020: Buffalo’s Round 4-7 selections, full draft order

Check out how to watch the draft live here.

After trading away their first round pick in a deal for Stefon Diggs last month, the Buffalo Bills picked up just two players on Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft. With their first pick in the draft, Buffalo scooped up A.J. Epenesa, a defensive end out of Iowa. While Epenesa may not be as quick as other other edge rushers, his strength, size, production, and hustle make him a great fit in the Bills’ defensive line rotation.

Buffalo then looked towards the offense, adding Utah running back Zack Moss in Round 3 and wideout Gabriel Davis in Round 4. The Bills have emphasized they’re looking for size, and they did just that with both these players. Moss is a physical runner who’s not afraid of contact, and his style of play complements Devin Singletary nicely. Davis is a big target, provides a sideline threat, and has downfield talent that make him an exciting offensive prospect.

As we enter the third day of the draft, check out the best available players left. For the full draft order, click here.

Round 2, pick 54: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

Round 3, pick 86: Zack Moss, RB, Utah

Round 4, pick 128: Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF

Round 5, pick 167:

Round 6, pick 188:

Round 6, pick 207:

Round 7, pick 239: