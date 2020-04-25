Bears draft picks 2020: Chicago’s Round 2 selections, full draft order

Check out how to watch the draft live here.

The Chicago Bears’ first pick of the 2020 NFL Draft came at No. 43 and they targeted Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet. Chicago added a 10th TE to its team by drafting Kmet, who was the consensus top tight end in the draft class. Kmet is known for his versatility, aggression, and fast and physical style of play. The Bears also added a key defensive piece in Utah’s Jaylon Johnson later in the second round. The cornerback will fill a much-needed position for the Bears, and has the potential to play significant time right off the bat.

Round 2, pick 43: Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

Round 2, pick 50: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

