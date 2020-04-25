Cardinals draft picks 2020: Arizona’s Round 3 selection, full draft order

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Check out how to watch the draft live here.

Isaiah Simmons could prove to be a game-changer for the Cardinals defense, resulting in Arizona drafting the linebacker with the No. 8 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Simmons’ versatility, speed and length make him a unique player with a chance to help improve Arizona’s defensive shortcomings.

On the other side of the ball, Arizona added Josh Jones to the offensive line in an attempt to better protect young QB Kyler Murray, as the Cardinals are known to be more of a “pass-happy” offense. Jones’ raw talent and large frame provide potential for the young tackle.

As we enter the third day of the draft, check out the best available players left. For the full draft order, click here.

Round 1, pick 8: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

Round 3, pick 72: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

Round 4, pick 114:

Round 4, pick 131:

Round 6, pick 202:

Round 7, pick 222: