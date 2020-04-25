2020 Vikings draft picks: Minnesota’s Round 2 and 3 selections, full draft order

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Vikings recently parted ways with Stefon Diggs, and, knowing they had to find a replacement for the wideout, used their No. 22 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to snag Justin Jefferson. Jefferson thrived in the slot at LSU, and will complement Adam Thielen well as the Vikings strive to make a deeper playoff run. Minnesota picked up Jeff Gladney with its late first-round pick to fill a hole at cornerback.

Round 1, pick 22: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

Round 1, pick 31: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Round 2, pick 58: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

Round 3, pick 89: Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State

