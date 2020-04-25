2020 Steelers draft picks: Pittsburgh’s Round 2 and 3 selections, full draft order

Check out how to watch the draft live here.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ first pick of the 2020 NFL Draft came in the second round, using it to secure Notre Dame wideout Chase Claypool with the No. 49 pick. Claypool is an exciting prospect, a dynamic receiver with versatile skills, dual-threat potential, and special teams experience. With a late third-round pick, the Steelers drafted Alex Highsmith, a defensive end from Charlotte who had 15 sacks and 75 tackles in his senior season. Highsmith will most likely fill the roll of outside linebacker in Pittsburgh.

As we enter the third day of the draft, check out the best available players left. For the full draft order, click here.

Round 2, pick 49: Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame

Round 3, pick 102: Alex Highsmith, LB, Charlotte

Round 4, pick 124:

Round 4, pick 135:

Round 6, pick 198:

Round 7, pick 232: