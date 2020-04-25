2020 Rams draft picks: Los Angeles’ Round 4-7 selections, full draft order

Check out how to watch the draft live here.

The Los Angeles Rams picked up four players on Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft after trading away their Round 1 pick. In the second round, the Rams focused on adding weapons to their offensive arsenal and picked up running back Cam Akers and wide receiver Van Jefferson. Akers has the potential to make an immediate impact on the field with his athleticism, while Jefferson is a safe choice known for his route-running ability and play awareness.

In Round 3, LA targeted defensive pieces, securing Terrell Lewis and Terrell Burgess. Lewis is an edge rusher out of Alabama that may have been plagued by injuries in his college career, but has sky-high potential if he can stay healthy. Burgess is a versatile safety that has experience all over the field and athleticism that makes him an exciting pick.

Round 2, pick 52: Cam Akers, RB, Florida State

Round 2, pick 57: Van Jefferson, WR, Florida

Round 3, pick 84: Terrell Lewis, LB, Alabama

Round 3, pick 104: Terrell Burgess, S, Utah

