After each day of the draft, NFL teams re-stack their board. Let’s do the same.

Below are the top remaining players available in the NFL Draft according to Josh Norris’ final top 150. As you can see, the original ranking is listed.

If you need a rundown of what happened in Rounds 1-3, click here. For a full list of who was drafted where, click here.

1. (Original: 52) LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, App State

Versatile linebacker with positive snaps as a pass rusher and as a run defender. Shockingly strong hands to be offensive line blocks. Spent 254 snaps in the slot, 315 on the defensive line and 308 in the box.

2. (Original: 61) T Hakeem Adeniji, Kansas

Left tackle with an athletic profile in the 75th percentile. Has the feet to hold up on an island, could turn into a nice developmental tackle on Day 3. Swing tackle early in his career.

3. (Original: 66) CB Reggie Robinson, Tulsa

92nd percentile athlete, so he definitely has the necessary footspeed to hold up on an island. Then he shows the hips and ball skills to make plays on the ball at the catch point.

4. (Original: 67) DB Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech

Only 5-foot-8, but Robertson produced 14 interceptions in three seasons. Easy mover with quicks. Played just 31 slot snaps last year, but might make the full time move in the NFL.

5. (Original: 70) iOL Netane Muti, Fresno State

An absolute bully on the field. Destroy many defensive linemen in the running game and in pass protection. Unfortunate injury past likely a reason why he’s available on Day 3.

6. (Original: 78) EDGE Curtis Weaver, Boise State

Mike Renner of PFF is a massive fan of Weaver’s listing him as a top 30 prospect. Early in the season you see more movement, bend and pass rush juice. A late-season injury crippled his explosion.

7. (Original: 80) OL Cameron Clark, UNC Charlotte

A left tackle in college who could move inside in the NFL. Clark shows great hand placement and is active to get into a positional advantage to win his assignment. Allowed just five pressures last season, and logged nearly 3,000 snaps during his collegiate career.

8. (Original: 85) DB L’Jarius Sneed, Louisiana Tech

One of the top athletes at safety in this entire class (98th percentile) with 31.5-inch arms. With those measurements, it wouldn’t be a shock to see Sneed shift back to corner in the NFL. Last season he moved between both safety spots as well as the slot.

9. (Original: 86) DB Troy Pride, Notre Dame

Corner with 4.40 speed, which contributed to just four receptions of 20-plus yards allowed in two seasons. Played as an outside corner for the Irish.

10. (Original: 88) CB Josiah Scott, Michigan State

Smaller corner under 5-foot-10 with just 29.5-inch arms. Scott was asked to play outside corner for the Spartans and held up well considering those measurables. Expect to see his quick feet in the slot in the NFL.

NFL Draft best available — the next 57