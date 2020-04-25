After each day of the draft, NFL teams re-stack their board. Let’s do the same.
Below are the top remaining players available in the NFL Draft according to Josh Norris’ final top 150. As you can see, the original ranking is listed.
If you need a rundown of what happened in Rounds 1-3, click here. For a full list of who was drafted where, click here.
1. (Original: 52) LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, App State
Versatile linebacker with positive snaps as a pass rusher and as a run defender. Shockingly strong hands to be offensive line blocks. Spent 254 snaps in the slot, 315 on the defensive line and 308 in the box.
2. (Original: 61) T Hakeem Adeniji, Kansas
Left tackle with an athletic profile in the 75th percentile. Has the feet to hold up on an island, could turn into a nice developmental tackle on Day 3. Swing tackle early in his career.
3. (Original: 66) CB Reggie Robinson, Tulsa
92nd percentile athlete, so he definitely has the necessary footspeed to hold up on an island. Then he shows the hips and ball skills to make plays on the ball at the catch point.
4. (Original: 67) DB Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech
Only 5-foot-8, but Robertson produced 14 interceptions in three seasons. Easy mover with quicks. Played just 31 slot snaps last year, but might make the full time move in the NFL.
5. (Original: 70) iOL Netane Muti, Fresno State
An absolute bully on the field. Destroy many defensive linemen in the running game and in pass protection. Unfortunate injury past likely a reason why he’s available on Day 3.
6. (Original: 78) EDGE Curtis Weaver, Boise State
Mike Renner of PFF is a massive fan of Weaver’s listing him as a top 30 prospect. Early in the season you see more movement, bend and pass rush juice. A late-season injury crippled his explosion.
7. (Original: 80) OL Cameron Clark, UNC Charlotte
A left tackle in college who could move inside in the NFL. Clark shows great hand placement and is active to get into a positional advantage to win his assignment. Allowed just five pressures last season, and logged nearly 3,000 snaps during his collegiate career.
8. (Original: 85) DB L’Jarius Sneed, Louisiana Tech
One of the top athletes at safety in this entire class (98th percentile) with 31.5-inch arms. With those measurements, it wouldn’t be a shock to see Sneed shift back to corner in the NFL. Last season he moved between both safety spots as well as the slot.
9. (Original: 86) DB Troy Pride, Notre Dame
Corner with 4.40 speed, which contributed to just four receptions of 20-plus yards allowed in two seasons. Played as an outside corner for the Irish.
10. (Original: 88) CB Josiah Scott, Michigan State
Smaller corner under 5-foot-10 with just 29.5-inch arms. Scott was asked to play outside corner for the Spartans and held up well considering those measurables. Expect to see his quick feet in the slot in the NFL.
NFL Draft best available — the next 57
|92. T Saahdiq Charles, LSU
|135. WR KJ Hill, Ohio State
|93. OL Ben Bartch, St. Johns
|136. iDL Bravvion Roy, Baylor
|95. EDGE Trevis Gipson, Tulsa
|137. CB Rashad Robinson, JMU
|97. T Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn
|138. iOL Kevin Dotson, ULL
|98. CB John Reid, Penn State
|139. T Justin Herron, Wake Forest
|100. QB Jacob Eason, Washington
|140. WR Tyler Johnson, Minnesota
|101. WR Darnell Mooney, Tulane
|142. EDGE Alton Robinson, Syracuse
|104. WR John Hightower, Boise State
|143. CB Grayland Arnold, Baylor
|106. iDL Leki Fotu, Utah
|144. CB Thakarius Keyes, Tulane
|107. S K’Von Wallace, Clemson
|145. iOL Ben Bredeson, Michigan
|110. CB Bryce Hall, Virginia
|146. WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan
|113. EDGE Derrek Tuszka, North Dakota State
|147. RB Jason Huntley, New Mexico State
|114. S Geno Stone, Iowa
|148. EDGE Kendall Coleman, Syracuse
|115. S Antoine Brooks, Maryland
|149. iOL Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin
|116. iDL Raekwon Davis, Alabama
|150. QB Anthony Gordon, Washington St
|117. C Nick Harris, Washington
|151. EDGE Bradlee Anae, Utah
|118. CB Darnay Holmes, UCLA
|152. iDL James Lynch, Baylor
|120. WR Antonio Gandy-Golden, Liberty
|153. iDL Jason Strowbridge, UNC
|121. iOL Jon Molchon, Boise State
|155. CB Essang Bassey, Wake Forest
|123. TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
|156. WR Isaiah Hodgins, Oregon State
|124. QB Jake Fromm, Georgia
|157. RB Anthony McFarland, Maryland
|125. LB Dante Olson, Wyoming
|158. T Colton McKivitz, WVU
|126. TE Harrison Bryant, FAU
|159. RB JJ Taylor, Arizona
|127. iDL Malcolm Roach, Texas
|160. CB Levonta Taylor, FSU
|130. CB Kindle Vildor, GaSouthern
|161. G John Simpson, Clemson
|131. DB Khaleke Hudson, Michigan
|162. CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver, FIU
|132. S Chris Miller, Baylor
|163. WR Tyrie Cleveland, Florida
|133. CB Harrison Hand, Temple
|164. WR Aleva Hifo, BYU
|134. CB Daniel Thomas, Auburn