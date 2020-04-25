2020 Cowboys draft picks: Dallas’ Round 2 and 3 selections, full draft order

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of the top wide receivers in the 2020 NFL Draft dropped down to the No. 17 pick, so the Dallas Cowboys snatched him up. Jerry Jones and the Cowboys made a decision to take the best player available at the time, CeeDee Lamb, and get to add another weapon to Dak Prescott’s arsenal as a result.

Round 1, pick 17: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Round 2, pick 51: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

Round 3, pick 82: Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma

Round 4, pick 123:

Round 5, pick 164:

Round 5, pick 179:

Round 7, pick 231: