2020 Broncos draft picks: Denver’s Round 2 and 3 selections, full draft order

Check out how to watch the draft live here.

The Denver Boncos were able to use their No. 15 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to compliment receiver Courtland Sutton with Jerry Jeudy. Denver snatched up the Alabama wideout to add another player that can run long routes and stretch the field in the absence of Emmanuel Sanders, who was traded to New Orleans.

As we enter the third day of the draft, check out the best available players left.

Round 1, pick 15: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Round 2, pick 46: KJ Hamler, WR, Penn State

Round 3, pick 77: Michael Ojemudia, CB, Iowa

Round 3, pick 83: Lloyd Cushenberry III, C, LSU

Round 3, pick 95: McTelvin Agim, DT, Arkansas

Round 4, pick 118:

Round 4, pick 137:

Round 5, pick 178:

Round 6, pick 181:

Round 7, pick 237:

Round 7, pick 252:

Round 7, pick 254: