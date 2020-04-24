Redskins draft picks 2020: Las Vegas selects DE Chase Young in Round 1, full draft order

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Check out how to watch the draft live here.

The Washington Redskins add elite talent to their defense by choosing Chase Young with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Young will serve as an athletic weapon in a Redskins defense that struggled to stop opponents in the 2019 season.

As we prepare for the second day of the draft, check out the best available players left. For the full draft order, click here.

Round 1, pick 2: Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

Round 3, pick 66:

Round 4, pick 108:

Round 4, pick 142:

Round 7, pick 216:

Round 7, pick 229: