Saints draft picks 2020: New Orleans takes C Cesar Ruiz in Round 1, full draft order

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Check out how to watch the draft live here.

With veteran QB Drew Brees signing on for another season with the New Orleans Saints, the team knew they needed to add to his protection. So, with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Saints padded the interior offensive line and secured a potential new snapper for Brees in Michigan’s Cesar Ruiz.

As we prepare for the second day of the draft, check out the best available players left. For the full draft order, click here.

Round 1, pick 24: Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan

Round 3, pick 88:

Round 4, pick 130:

Round 5, pick 169:

Round 6, pick 203: