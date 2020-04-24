Patriots draft picks 2020: New England’s Round 2 and 3 selections, full draft order

Check out how to watch the draft live here.

After trading away their first round pick, the New England Patriots picked up various players on the second night of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Patriots’ first pick of the draft came at pick No. 37 when they snagged safety Kyle Dugger out of Lenoir-Rhyne. Dugger can work the field with great coverage and exceptional athleticism, as well as adds special teams ability. New England looked to the defense once again at the end of the second round, nabbing a capable edge defender out of Michigan, OLB Josh Uche.

Alabama’s Anfernee Jennings became the second outside linebacker the Patriots took on the night, adding another versatile piece to a defense that lost a key defender — Kyle Van Noy.

The Patriots added their first offensive piece by trading up to pick No. 91 to secure UCLA tight end Devin Asiasi, who was rated one of the top TEs in the draft class. They then surprised by trading up for yet another TE, Dalton Keene, a versatile offensive powerhouse out of Virginia Tech. This was a position New England sorely needed to fill after Ben Watson retired and Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement to be traded to the Buccaneers, especially as the Patriots are known for finding creative ways to use tight ends.

Round 2, pick 37: Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne

Round 2, pick 60: Josh Uche, OLB, Michigan

Round 3, pick 87: Anfernee Jennings, OLB, Alabama

Round 3, pick 91: Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA

Round 3, pick 101: Dalton Keene, TE, Virginia Tech

