The 2020 NFL Draft is happening now for all 32 teams and runs through Saturday, April 25. For those who want to see where every pick is in the NFL draft from the bottom to the top, see below.

For the first time in its history, the NFL Draft will be held remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic. NFL teams will make their picks from their homes, while commissioner Roger Goodell will announce this year’s selections from his basement in New York. Television coverage will be based out of ESPN’s studios in Connecticut and 58 of the top prospects will have cameras ready to capture their reactions from their homes. Here’s how you can watch and live stream the draft.

Note: * denotes a compensatory pick.

2020 NFL Draft order

Round 2

33. Cincinnati: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson – Watch college highlights here

34. Indianapolis (from Washington): Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC – Watch highlights here

35. Detroit: D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia – Watch highlights here

36. N.Y. Giants: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama – Watch highlights here

37. New England (from Los Angeles Chargers): Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne – Watch highlights here

38. Carolina: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State – Watch highlights here

39. Miami: Robert Hunt, G, Louisiana-Lafayette

40. Houston (from Arizona): Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU – Watch highlights here

41. Indianapolis (from Cleveland): Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin – Watch highlights here

42. Jacksonville: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado – Watch highlights here

43. Chicago (from Las Vegas): Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame – Watch highlights here

44. Cleveland (from Indianapolis): Grant Delpit, S, LSU – Watch highlights here

45. Tampa Bay: Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota

46. Denver: KJ Hamler, WR, Penn State

47. Atlanta: Marlon Davidson, DE, Auburn – Watch highlights here

48. Seattle (from N.Y. Jets): Darrell Taylor, DE, Tennessee – Watch highlights here

49. Pittsburgh: Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame – Watch highlights here

50. Chicago

51. Dallas

52. L.A. Rams

53. Philadelphia

54. Buffalo

55. Baltimore (from New England through Atlanta)

56. Miami (from New Orleans)

57. L.A. Rams (from Houston)

58. Minnesota

59. Seattle

60. Baltimore

61. Tennessee

62. Green Bay

63. Kansas City (from San Francisco)

64. Seattle (from Kansas City)

Round 1

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

31. Minnesota Vikings (from San Francisco): Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

30. Miami Dolphins (from Green Bay Packers): Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn

29. Tennessee Titans: Isaiah Wilson, T, Georgia

28. Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Queen, ILB, LSU

27. Seattle Seahawks: Jordyn Brooks, ILB, Texas Tech

26. Green Bay Packers (from Miami): Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

25. San Francisco 49ers (from Minnesota Vikings): Brandon Aiyuk, WR, ASU

24. New Orleans Saints: Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan

23. Los Angeles Chargers (from New England Patriots): Kenneth Murray, ILB, Oklahoma

22. Minnesota Vikings(from Buffalo): Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR): K’lavon Chaisson, DL, LSU

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State University

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Austin Jackson, OT, USC

17. Dallas Cowboys: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

16. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

15. Denver Broncos: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

14. San Francisco (from Tampa Bay): Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from San Francisco): Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

11. New York Jets: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills, T, Alabama

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: CJ Henderson. CB, Florida

8. Arizona Cardinals: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown. DT. Auburn

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

4. New York Giants: Andrew Thomas, T, Georgia

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State University

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State University

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

Round 3

65. Cincinnati

66. Washington

67. Detroit

68. N.Y. Jets (from N.Y. Giants)

69. Carolina

70. Miami

71. L.A. Chargers

72. Arizona

73. Jacksonville

74. Cleveland

75. Indianapolis

76. Tampa Bay

77. Denver

78. Atlanta

79. N.Y. Jets

80. Las Vegas

81. Las Vegas (from Chicago)

82. Dallas

83. Denver (from Pittsburgh)

84. L.A. Rams

85. Detroit (from Philadelphia)

86. Buffalo

87. New England

88. New Orleans

89. Minnesota

90. Houston

91. Las Vegas (from Seattle)

92. Baltimore

93. Tennessee

94. Green Bay

95. Denver (from San Francisco)

96. Kansas City

97. Cleveland (from Houston)*

98. New England*

99. N.Y. Giants*

100. New England*

101. Seattle*

102. Pittsburgh*

103. Philadelphia*

104. L.A. Rams*

105. Minnesota*

106. Baltimore*

Round 4

107. Cincinnati

108. Washington

109. Detroit

110. N.Y. Giants

111. Houston (from Miami)

112. L.A. Chargers

113. Carolina

114. Arizona

115. Cleveland

116. Jacksonville

117. Tampa Bay

118. Denver

119. Atlanta

120. N.Y. Jets

121. Las Vegas

122. Indianapolis

123. Dallas

124. Pittsburgh

125. New England (from Chicago)

126. L.A. Rams

127. Philadelphia

128. Buffalo

129. Baltimore (from New England)

130. New Orleans

131. Arizona (from Houston)

132. Minnesota

133. Seattle

134. Baltimore

135. Pittsburgh (from Tennessee through Miami)

136. Green Bay

137. Denver (from San Francisco)

138. Kansas City

139. Tampa Bay*

140. Jacksonville (from Chicago)*

141. Miami*

142. Washington*

143. Atlanta (from Baltimore)*

144. Seattle*

145. Philadelphia*

146. Philadelphia*

Round 5

147. Cincinnati

148. Carolina (from Washington)

149. Detroit

150. N.Y. Giants

151. L.A. Chargers

152. Carolina

153. Miami

154. Miami (from Jacksonville through Pittsburgh)

155. Minnesota (from Buffalo through Cleveland)

156. San Francisco (from Denver)

157. Jacksonville (from Baltimore through Atlanta)

158. N.Y. Jets

159. Las Vegas

160. Indianapolis

161. Tampa Bay

162. Seattle (from Pittsburgh)

163. Chicago

164. Dallas

165. Jacksonville (from L.A. Rams)

166. Detroit (from Philadelphia)

167. Buffalo

168. Philadelphia (from New England)

169. New Orleans

170. Baltimore (from Minnesota)

171. Houston

172. New England (from Detroit through Seattle)

173. Miami (from Baltimore through L.A. Rams)

174. Tennessee

175. Green Bay

176. San Francisco

177. Kansas City

178. Denver*

179. Dallas*

Round 6

180. Cincinnati

181. Denver (from Washington)

182. Detroit

183. N.Y. Giants

184. Carolina

185. Miami

186. L.A Chargers

187. Cleveland (from Arizona)

188. Buffalo (from Cleveland)

189. Jacksonville

190. Philadelphia (from Atlanta)

191. N.Y. Jets

192. Green Bay (from Las Vegas)

193. Indianapolis

194. Tampa Bay

195. New England (from Denver)

196. Chicago

197. Indianapolis (from Dallas through Miami)

198. Pittsburgh

199. L.A. Rams

200. Chicago (from Philadelphia)

201. Minnesota (from Buffalo)

202. Arizona (from New England)

203. New Orleans

204. New England (from Houston)

205. Minnesota

206. Jacksonville (from Seattle)

207. Buffalo (from Baltimore through New England)

208. Green Bay (from Tennessee)

209. Green Bay

210. San Francisco

211. N.Y. Jets (from Kansas City)

212. New England*

213. New England*

214. Seattle*

Round 7

215. Cincinnati

216. Washington

217. San Francisco (from Detroit)

218. N.Y. Giants

219. Minnesota (from Miami)

220. L.A. Chargers

221. Carolina

222. Arizona

223. Jacksonville

224. Tennessee (from Cleveland)

225. Baltimore (from N.Y. Jets)

226. Chicago (from Las Vegas)

227. Miami (from Indianapolis)

228. Atlanta (from Tampa Bay through Philadelphia)

229. Washington (from Denver)

230. New England (from Atlanta)

231. Dallas

232. Pittsburgh

233. Chicago

234. L.A. Rams

235. New England (from Philadelphia)

236. Green Bay (from Buffalo through Cleveland)

237. Denver (from New England)

238. N.Y. Giants (from New Orleans)

239. Minnesota

240. Houston

241. New England (from Seattle)

242. Green Bay from Baltimore

243. Tennessee

244. Cleveland (from Green Bay)

245. San Francisco

246. Miami (from Kansas City)

247. N.Y. Giants*

248. Houston*

249. Minnesota*

250. Houston*

251. Miami*

252. Denver*

253. Minnesota*

254. Denver*

255. N.Y. Giants*