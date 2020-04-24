The 2020 NFL Draft is happening now for all 32 teams and runs through Saturday, April 25. For those who want to see where every pick is in the NFL draft from the bottom to the top, see below.
For the first time in its history, the NFL Draft will be held remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic. NFL teams will make their picks from their homes, while commissioner Roger Goodell will announce this year’s selections from his basement in New York. Television coverage will be based out of ESPN’s studios in Connecticut and 58 of the top prospects will have cameras ready to capture their reactions from their homes. Here’s how you can watch and live stream the draft.
Note: * denotes a compensatory pick.
2020 NFL Draft order
Round 2
33. Cincinnati: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson – Watch college highlights here
34. Indianapolis (from Washington): Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC – Watch highlights here
35. Detroit: D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia – Watch highlights here
36. N.Y. Giants: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama – Watch highlights here
37. New England (from Los Angeles Chargers): Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne – Watch highlights here
38. Carolina: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State – Watch highlights here
39. Miami: Robert Hunt, G, Louisiana-Lafayette
40. Houston (from Arizona): Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU – Watch highlights here
41. Indianapolis (from Cleveland): Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin – Watch highlights here
42. Jacksonville: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado – Watch highlights here
43. Chicago (from Las Vegas): Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame – Watch highlights here
44. Cleveland (from Indianapolis): Grant Delpit, S, LSU – Watch highlights here
45. Tampa Bay: Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota
46. Denver: KJ Hamler, WR, Penn State
47. Atlanta: Marlon Davidson, DE, Auburn – Watch highlights here
48. Seattle (from N.Y. Jets): Darrell Taylor, DE, Tennessee – Watch highlights here
49. Pittsburgh: Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame – Watch highlights here
50. Chicago
51. Dallas
52. L.A. Rams
53. Philadelphia
54. Buffalo
55. Baltimore (from New England through Atlanta)
56. Miami (from New Orleans)
57. L.A. Rams (from Houston)
58. Minnesota
59. Seattle
60. Baltimore
61. Tennessee
62. Green Bay
63. Kansas City (from San Francisco)
64. Seattle (from Kansas City)
Round 1
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU
31. Minnesota Vikings (from San Francisco): Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
30. Miami Dolphins (from Green Bay Packers): Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn
29. Tennessee Titans: Isaiah Wilson, T, Georgia
28. Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Queen, ILB, LSU
27. Seattle Seahawks: Jordyn Brooks, ILB, Texas Tech
26. Green Bay Packers (from Miami): Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
25. San Francisco 49ers (from Minnesota Vikings): Brandon Aiyuk, WR, ASU
24. New Orleans Saints: Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan
23. Los Angeles Chargers (from New England Patriots): Kenneth Murray, ILB, Oklahoma
22. Minnesota Vikings(from Buffalo): Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
21. Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR): K’lavon Chaisson, DL, LSU
19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State University
18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Austin Jackson, OT, USC
17. Dallas Cowboys: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
16. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
15. Denver Broncos: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
14. San Francisco (from Tampa Bay): Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina
13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from San Francisco): Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
12. Las Vegas Raiders: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
11. New York Jets: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills, T, Alabama
9. Jacksonville Jaguars: CJ Henderson. CB, Florida
8. Arizona Cardinals: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown. DT. Auburn
6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
4. New York Giants: Andrew Thomas, T, Georgia
3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State University
2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State University
1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
Round 3
65. Cincinnati
66. Washington
67. Detroit
68. N.Y. Jets (from N.Y. Giants)
69. Carolina
70. Miami
71. L.A. Chargers
72. Arizona
73. Jacksonville
74. Cleveland
75. Indianapolis
76. Tampa Bay
77. Denver
78. Atlanta
79. N.Y. Jets
80. Las Vegas
81. Las Vegas (from Chicago)
82. Dallas
83. Denver (from Pittsburgh)
84. L.A. Rams
85. Detroit (from Philadelphia)
86. Buffalo
87. New England
88. New Orleans
89. Minnesota
90. Houston
91. Las Vegas (from Seattle)
92. Baltimore
93. Tennessee
94. Green Bay
95. Denver (from San Francisco)
96. Kansas City
97. Cleveland (from Houston)*
98. New England*
99. N.Y. Giants*
100. New England*
101. Seattle*
102. Pittsburgh*
103. Philadelphia*
104. L.A. Rams*
105. Minnesota*
106. Baltimore*
Round 4
107. Cincinnati
108. Washington
109. Detroit
110. N.Y. Giants
111. Houston (from Miami)
112. L.A. Chargers
113. Carolina
114. Arizona
115. Cleveland
116. Jacksonville
117. Tampa Bay
118. Denver
119. Atlanta
120. N.Y. Jets
121. Las Vegas
122. Indianapolis
123. Dallas
124. Pittsburgh
125. New England (from Chicago)
126. L.A. Rams
127. Philadelphia
128. Buffalo
129. Baltimore (from New England)
130. New Orleans
131. Arizona (from Houston)
132. Minnesota
133. Seattle
134. Baltimore
135. Pittsburgh (from Tennessee through Miami)
136. Green Bay
137. Denver (from San Francisco)
138. Kansas City
139. Tampa Bay*
140. Jacksonville (from Chicago)*
141. Miami*
142. Washington*
143. Atlanta (from Baltimore)*
144. Seattle*
145. Philadelphia*
146. Philadelphia*
Round 5
147. Cincinnati
148. Carolina (from Washington)
149. Detroit
150. N.Y. Giants
151. L.A. Chargers
152. Carolina
153. Miami
154. Miami (from Jacksonville through Pittsburgh)
155. Minnesota (from Buffalo through Cleveland)
156. San Francisco (from Denver)
157. Jacksonville (from Baltimore through Atlanta)
158. N.Y. Jets
159. Las Vegas
160. Indianapolis
161. Tampa Bay
162. Seattle (from Pittsburgh)
163. Chicago
164. Dallas
165. Jacksonville (from L.A. Rams)
166. Detroit (from Philadelphia)
167. Buffalo
168. Philadelphia (from New England)
169. New Orleans
170. Baltimore (from Minnesota)
171. Houston
172. New England (from Detroit through Seattle)
173. Miami (from Baltimore through L.A. Rams)
174. Tennessee
175. Green Bay
176. San Francisco
177. Kansas City
178. Denver*
179. Dallas*
Round 6
180. Cincinnati
181. Denver (from Washington)
182. Detroit
183. N.Y. Giants
184. Carolina
185. Miami
186. L.A Chargers
187. Cleveland (from Arizona)
188. Buffalo (from Cleveland)
189. Jacksonville
190. Philadelphia (from Atlanta)
191. N.Y. Jets
192. Green Bay (from Las Vegas)
193. Indianapolis
194. Tampa Bay
195. New England (from Denver)
196. Chicago
197. Indianapolis (from Dallas through Miami)
198. Pittsburgh
199. L.A. Rams
200. Chicago (from Philadelphia)
201. Minnesota (from Buffalo)
202. Arizona (from New England)
203. New Orleans
204. New England (from Houston)
205. Minnesota
206. Jacksonville (from Seattle)
207. Buffalo (from Baltimore through New England)
208. Green Bay (from Tennessee)
209. Green Bay
210. San Francisco
211. N.Y. Jets (from Kansas City)
212. New England*
213. New England*
214. Seattle*
Round 7
215. Cincinnati
216. Washington
217. San Francisco (from Detroit)
218. N.Y. Giants
219. Minnesota (from Miami)
220. L.A. Chargers
221. Carolina
222. Arizona
223. Jacksonville
224. Tennessee (from Cleveland)
225. Baltimore (from N.Y. Jets)
226. Chicago (from Las Vegas)
227. Miami (from Indianapolis)
228. Atlanta (from Tampa Bay through Philadelphia)
229. Washington (from Denver)
230. New England (from Atlanta)
231. Dallas
232. Pittsburgh
233. Chicago
234. L.A. Rams
235. New England (from Philadelphia)
236. Green Bay (from Buffalo through Cleveland)
237. Denver (from New England)
238. N.Y. Giants (from New Orleans)
239. Minnesota
240. Houston
241. New England (from Seattle)
242. Green Bay from Baltimore
243. Tennessee
244. Cleveland (from Green Bay)
245. San Francisco
246. Miami (from Kansas City)
247. N.Y. Giants*
248. Houston*
249. Minnesota*
250. Houston*
251. Miami*
252. Denver*
253. Minnesota*
254. Denver*
255. N.Y. Giants*