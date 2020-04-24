The 2020 NFL Draft is one of the rare sporting events happening amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Cincinnati Bengals kicked off this year’s fully virtual NFL Draft by selecting Joe Burrow with the number one overall pick. Read some of the changes to the 2020 draft coverage below, including the full schedule for Day 2, start times, dates, TV channel, how to watch and live stream, draft order, results, mock drafts, location and more.
For an updated pick-by-pick tracker, click here.
When is the 2020 NFL Draft?
The NFL Draft 2020 will begin on Thursday, April 23 and end on Saturday, April 25. The first round will take place on Thursday with rounds two and three airing on Friday. The last four rounds will happen on Saturday.
What time does the NFL Draft start?
The first round of the NFL Draft will start live at 8:00 p.m. and go until approximately 11:30 p.m. ET. Friday’s TV coverage of the NFL Draft will start at 7:00 p.m. ET while Saturday’s will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET.
How to watch the NFL Draft live?
ABC, ESPN and NFL Network will air all seven rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft. ESPN and NFL Network are joining forces for the draft broadcast, using combined resources to offer a singular presentation across both networks. ABC will offer its own unique broadcast for the first three rounds.
Where can I live stream the NFL Draft?
In addition to ABC, ESPN and NFL Network airing the draft live on broadcast TV, you can live stream the Draft on the WatchESPN app or the NFL Mobile app. You can also use streaming services such as Sling TV or YouTube TV. Click here for more TV and live streaming options.
Where will the NFL Draft take place?
Originally scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada to coincide with the Las Vegas Raiders’ arrival in the city, the NFL Draft 2020 will now be held remotely due to COVID-19. Commissioner Roger Goodell will announce the names of this year’s first-round draft picks from his home in New York. In addition, NFL teams will make their selections from home, making this year’s show a fully virtual draft. The players will also be at home, with cameras being sent to 58 of the top prospects to capture their reaction. Television coverage will be based out of ESPN’s studios in Bristol, Connecticut.
2020 NFL Mock Draft
Click here for PFT’s second round mock draft. Plus, check out the full draft order here, as well as mock drafts, rankings and more draft coverage at Rotoworld.com.
2020 NFL Draft order for Day 2
Round 2
33. Cincinnati
34. Indianapolis (from WAS)
35. Detroit
36. NY Giants
37. New England (from LAC)
38. Carolina
39. Miami
40. Houston (from ARI)
41. Cleveland
42. Jacksonville
43. Chicago (from LV)
44. Indianapolis
45. Tampa Bay
46. Denver
47. Atlanta
48. NY Jets
49. Pittsburgh
50. Chicago
51. Dallas
52. LA Rams
53. Philadelphia
54. Buffalo
55. Baltimore (from NE via ATL)
56. Miami (from NO)
57. LA Rams (from HOU)
58. Minnesota
59. Seattle
60. Baltimore
61. Tennessee
62. Green Bay
63. Kansas City (from SF)
64. Seattle (from KC)
Round 3
65. Cincinnati
66. Washington
67. Detroit
68. NY Jets (from NYG)
69. Carolina
70. Miami
71. LA Chargers
72. Arizona
73. Jacksonville
74. Cleveland
75. Indianapolis
76. Tampa Bay
77. Denver
78. Atlanta
79. NY Jets
80. Las Vegas
81. Las Vegas (from CHI)
82. Dallas
83. Denver (from PIT)
84. LA Rams
85. Detroit (from PHI)
86. Buffalo
87. New England
88. New Orleans
89. Minnesota
90. Houston
91. Las Vegas (from SEA via HOU)
92. Baltimore
93. Tennessee
94. Green Bay
95. Denver (from SF)
96. Kansas City
97. Cleveland (from HOU)*
98. New England*
99. NY Giants*
100. New England*
101. Seattle*
102. Pittsburgh*
103. Philadelphia*
104. LA Rams*
105. Minnesota*
106. Baltimore*
*Compensatory pick
2020 NFL Draft Results
Round 1
1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, OSU
3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, OSU
4. New York Giants: Andrew Thomas, T, Georgia
5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
8. Arizona Cardinals: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
9. Jacksonville Jaguars: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida
10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills, T, Alabama
11. New York Jets: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
12. Las Vegas Raiders: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from San Francisco): Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
14. San Francisco (from Tampa Bay): Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina
15. Denver Broncos: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
16. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
17. Dallas Cowboys: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Austin Jackson, OT, USC
19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): Damon Arnette, CB, OSU
20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR): K’lavon Chaisson, DL, LSU
21. Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
22. Minnesota (from Buffalo): Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
23. Los Angeles Chargers (from New England Patriots): Kenneth Murray, ILB, Oklahoma
24. New Orleans Saints: Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan
25. San Francisco 49ers (from Minnesota Vikings): Brandon Aiyuk, WR, ASU
26. Green Bay Packers (from Miami): Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
27. Seattle Seahawks: Jordyn Brooks, ILB, Texas Tech
28. Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Queen, ILB, LSU
29. Tennessee Titans: Isaiah Wilson, T, Georgia
30. Miami Dolphins (from Green Bay): Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn
31. Minnesota Vikings (from San Francisco): Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU