The 2020 NFL Draft is one of the rare sporting events happening amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Cincinnati Bengals kicked off this year’s fully virtual NFL Draft by selecting Joe Burrow with the number one overall pick. Read some of the changes to the 2020 draft coverage below, including the full schedule for Day 2, start times, dates, TV channel, how to watch and live stream, draft order, results, mock drafts, location and more.

For an updated pick-by-pick tracker, click here.

When is the 2020 NFL Draft?

The NFL Draft 2020 will begin on Thursday, April 23 and end on Saturday, April 25. The first round will take place on Thursday with rounds two and three airing on Friday. The last four rounds will happen on Saturday.

What time does the NFL Draft start?

The first round of the NFL Draft will start live at 8:00 p.m. and go until approximately 11:30 p.m. ET. Friday’s TV coverage of the NFL Draft will start at 7:00 p.m. ET while Saturday’s will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET.

How to watch the NFL Draft live?

ABC, ESPN and NFL Network will air all seven rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft. ESPN and NFL Network are joining forces for the draft broadcast, using combined resources to offer a singular presentation across both networks. ABC will offer its own unique broadcast for the first three rounds.

Where can I live stream the NFL Draft?

In addition to ABC, ESPN and NFL Network airing the draft live on broadcast TV, you can live stream the Draft on the WatchESPN app or the NFL Mobile app. You can also use streaming services such as Sling TV or YouTube TV. Click here for more TV and live streaming options.

Where will the NFL Draft take place?

Originally scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada to coincide with the Las Vegas Raiders’ arrival in the city, the NFL Draft 2020 will now be held remotely due to COVID-19. Commissioner Roger Goodell will announce the names of this year’s first-round draft picks from his home in New York. In addition, NFL teams will make their selections from home, making this year’s show a fully virtual draft. The players will also be at home, with cameras being sent to 58 of the top prospects to capture their reaction. Television coverage will be based out of ESPN’s studios in Bristol, Connecticut.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

Click here for PFT’s second round mock draft. Plus, check out the full draft order here, as well as mock drafts, rankings and more draft coverage at Rotoworld.com.

2020 NFL Draft order for Day 2

Round 2

33. Cincinnati

34. Indianapolis (from WAS)

35. Detroit

36. NY Giants

37. New England (from LAC)

38. Carolina

39. Miami

40. Houston (from ARI)

41. Cleveland

42. Jacksonville

43. Chicago (from LV)

44. Indianapolis

45. Tampa Bay

46. Denver

47. Atlanta

48. NY Jets

49. Pittsburgh

50. Chicago

51. Dallas

52. LA Rams

53. Philadelphia

54. Buffalo

55. Baltimore (from NE via ATL)

56. Miami (from NO)

57. LA Rams (from HOU)

58. Minnesota

59. Seattle

60. Baltimore

61. Tennessee

62. Green Bay

63. Kansas City (from SF)

64. Seattle (from KC)

Round 3

65. Cincinnati

66. Washington

67. Detroit

68. NY Jets (from NYG)

69. Carolina

70. Miami

71. LA Chargers

72. Arizona

73. Jacksonville

74. Cleveland

75. Indianapolis

76. Tampa Bay

77. Denver

78. Atlanta

79. NY Jets

80. Las Vegas

81. Las Vegas (from CHI)

82. Dallas

83. Denver (from PIT)

84. LA Rams

85. Detroit (from PHI)

86. Buffalo

87. New England

88. New Orleans

89. Minnesota

90. Houston

91. Las Vegas (from SEA via HOU)

92. Baltimore

93. Tennessee

94. Green Bay

95. Denver (from SF)

96. Kansas City

97. Cleveland (from HOU)*

98. New England*

99. NY Giants*

100. New England*

101. Seattle*

102. Pittsburgh*

103. Philadelphia*

104. LA Rams*

105. Minnesota*

106. Baltimore*

*Compensatory pick

2020 NFL Draft Results

Round 1

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, OSU

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, OSU

4. New York Giants: Andrew Thomas, T, Georgia

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8. Arizona Cardinals: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills, T, Alabama

11. New York Jets: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from San Francisco): Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

14. San Francisco (from Tampa Bay): Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

15. Denver Broncos: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

16. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

17. Dallas Cowboys: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Austin Jackson, OT, USC

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): Damon Arnette, CB, OSU

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR): K’lavon Chaisson, DL, LSU

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

22. Minnesota (from Buffalo): Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

23. Los Angeles Chargers (from New England Patriots): Kenneth Murray, ILB, Oklahoma

24. New Orleans Saints: Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan

25. San Francisco 49ers (from Minnesota Vikings): Brandon Aiyuk, WR, ASU

26. Green Bay Packers (from Miami): Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

27. Seattle Seahawks: Jordyn Brooks, ILB, Texas Tech

28. Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Queen, ILB, LSU

29. Tennessee Titans: Isaiah Wilson, T, Georgia

30. Miami Dolphins (from Green Bay): Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn

31. Minnesota Vikings (from San Francisco): Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU