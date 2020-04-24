NBCSN to air nightly programming from NBC Sports’ vault of historic games, beginning April 27

Beginning Monday, April 27, through Sunday, May 3, NBCSN is going to relive some of the most iconic sporting events in history.
“NBC Sports From the Vault” will air nightly primetime programming that looks back at some of the classic sporting events from the past five decades, featuring Notre Dame Football, the Rose Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl, NHL classics, French Open tennis and PGA TOUR golf.
These events will showcase some of greatest athletes and teams in history, including Tiger Woods, Wayne Gretzky, Serena Williams, Roger Federer, and Alex Ovechkin, the 1970s Philadelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins, and USC Trojans, the 1980s Miami Hurricanes, and the 1990s Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Florida State Seminoles.
Former athletes will also provide commentary on these classic games, including Hall of Fame LB Ronnie Lott, Hall of Fame goalie Bernie Parent, Heisman winner Charlie Ward, former Notre Dame QB Tony Rice, and 12-time PGA TOUR winner Paul Azinger.
Plus, every game presentation will include a specialized ticker featuring live tweets. Fans can tweet #NBCSNVault for the chance to see their tweets live on air.
Here is a look at the schedule for each night’s “From the Vault” content:
Monday, April 27: French Open
|1999 French Open Men’s Final
|7 p.m.
|NBCSN
|2002 French Open Women’s Final
|10:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|2009 French Open Men’s Final
|12:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
Tuesday, April 28: NHL Classics
|Boston vs. Philadelphia (1974 Stanley Cup Final, Game 6)
|7 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Pittsburgh vs. Washington (2006-07, Dec. 11, 2006)
|9:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|1991 NHL All-Star Game
|Midnight
|NBCSN
|#HockeyAtHome: Gretzky & Ovechkin Interview (encore)
|2 a.m.
|NBCSN
Wednesday, April 29: Notre Dame Football
|No. 1 FSU vs. No. 2 Notre Dame (Nov. 13, 1993)
|7 p.m.
|NBCSN
|No. 1 USC vs. No. 9 Notre Dame (Oct. 15, 2005)
|10 p.m.
|NBCSN
|No. 23 Oklahoma vs. Notre Dame (Oct. 2, 1999)
|1 a.m.
|NBCSN
Thursday, April 30: Orange Bowl
|No. 1 FSU vs. No. 2 Nebraska (1994 Orange Bowl)
|7 p.m.
|NBCSN
|No. 1 Nebraska vs. No. 3 Miami (1995 Orange Bowl)
|9:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 2 Miami (1988 Orange Bowl)
|Midnight
|NBCSN
Friday, May 1: Fiesta Bowl and Orange Bowl
|No. 1 ND vs. No. 3 West Virginia (1989 Fiesta Bowl)
|7 p.m.
|NBCSN
|No. 2 Penn State vs. No. 1 Miami (1987 Fiesta Bowl)
|9:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|No. 1 Nebraska vs. No. 5 Miami (1984 Orange Bowl)
|12:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
Saturday, May 2: Rose Bowl
|No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 5 USC (1975 Rose Bowl)
|8 p.m.
|NBCSN
|No. 8 Michigan State vs. No. 16 USC (1988 Rose Bowl)
|10 p.m.
|NBCSN
|No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 18 USC (1985 Rose Bowl)
|1 a.m.
|NBCSN
Sunday, May 3: PGA TOUR (THE PLAYERS Championship, Arnold Palmer Invitational)
|Arnold Palmer Invitational (2001)
|8 p.m.
|NBCSN
|THE PLAYERS Championship (2001)
|11 p.m.
|NBCSN
Nightly broadcasts will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.