NBCSN to air nightly programming from NBC Sports’ vault of historic games, beginning April 27

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Beginning Monday, April 27, through Sunday, May 3, NBCSN is going to relive some of the most iconic sporting events in history.

“NBC Sports From the Vault” will air nightly primetime programming that looks back at some of the classic sporting events from the past five decades, featuring Notre Dame Football, the Rose Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl, NHL classics, French Open tennis and PGA TOUR golf.

These events will showcase some of greatest athletes and teams in history, including Tiger Woods, Wayne Gretzky, Serena Williams, Roger Federer, and Alex Ovechkin, the 1970s Philadelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins, and USC Trojans, the 1980s Miami Hurricanes, and the 1990s Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Florida State Seminoles.

Former athletes will also provide commentary on these classic games, including Hall of Fame LB Ronnie Lott, Hall of Fame goalie Bernie Parent, Heisman winner Charlie Ward, former Notre Dame QB Tony Rice, and 12-time PGA TOUR winner Paul Azinger.

Plus, every game presentation will include a specialized ticker featuring live tweets. Fans can tweet #NBCSNVault for the chance to see their tweets live on air.

Here is a look at the schedule for each night’s “From the Vault” content:

Monday, April 27: French Open

1999 French Open Men’s Final 7 p.m. NBCSN 2002 French Open Women’s Final 10:30 p.m. NBCSN 2009 French Open Men’s Final 12:30 a.m. NBCSN

Tuesday, April 28: NHL Classics

Boston vs. Philadelphia (1974 Stanley Cup Final, Game 6) 7 p.m. NBCSN Pittsburgh vs. Washington (2006-07, Dec. 11, 2006) 9:30 p.m. NBCSN 1991 NHL All-Star Game Midnight NBCSN #HockeyAtHome: Gretzky & Ovechkin Interview (encore) 2 a.m. NBCSN

Wednesday, April 29: Notre Dame Football

No. 1 FSU vs. No. 2 Notre Dame (Nov. 13, 1993) 7 p.m. NBCSN No. 1 USC vs. No. 9 Notre Dame (Oct. 15, 2005) 10 p.m. NBCSN No. 23 Oklahoma vs. Notre Dame (Oct. 2, 1999) 1 a.m. NBCSN

Thursday, April 30: Orange Bowl

No. 1 FSU vs. No. 2 Nebraska (1994 Orange Bowl) 7 p.m. NBCSN No. 1 Nebraska vs. No. 3 Miami (1995 Orange Bowl) 9:30 p.m. NBCSN No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 2 Miami (1988 Orange Bowl) Midnight NBCSN

Friday, May 1: Fiesta Bowl and Orange Bowl

No. 1 ND vs. No. 3 West Virginia (1989 Fiesta Bowl) 7 p.m. NBCSN No. 2 Penn State vs. No. 1 Miami (1987 Fiesta Bowl) 9:30 p.m. NBCSN No. 1 Nebraska vs. No. 5 Miami (1984 Orange Bowl) 12:30 a.m. NBCSN

Saturday, May 2: Rose Bowl

No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 5 USC (1975 Rose Bowl) 8 p.m. NBCSN No. 8 Michigan State vs. No. 16 USC (1988 Rose Bowl) 10 p.m. NBCSN No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 18 USC (1985 Rose Bowl) 1 a.m. NBCSN

Sunday, May 3: PGA TOUR (THE PLAYERS Championship, Arnold Palmer Invitational)

Arnold Palmer Invitational (2001) 8 p.m. NBCSN THE PLAYERS Championship (2001) 11 p.m. NBCSN

Nightly broadcasts will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.