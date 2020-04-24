The 2020 NFL Draft is underway and NBC Sports has you covered with every TV and live streaming option for all three days of this year’s draft, continuing with Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday, April 24. So how to watch the NFL draft? We’ve got answers.

For the first time in its history, the NFL Draft will be held remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Originally scheduled to be held in Las Vegas, the 2020 Draft will instead be held fully virtual. NFL teams will make their picks from their homes, while commissioner Roger Goodell will announce this year’s selections from his basement in New York. Television coverage will be based out of ESPN’s studios in Connecticut and 58 of the top prospects will have cameras ready to capture their reactions from their homes.

How to Watch the 2020 NFL Draft

ESPN, NFL Network, ABC and ESPN Deportes will air the draft live on broadcast television in 2020. ESPN and NFL Network are teaming forces for their broadcast, using combined resources for the first two nights of the draft. Personalities on ESPN and NFL Network will include Trey Wingo, Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick, Chris Mortensen, Adam Schefter, Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Michael Irvin and Kurt Warner.

ABC will lead their own unique coverage for the first two days with ESPN’s College GameDay crew leading the way. Hosts and analysts on ABC will include Rece Davis, Jesse Palmer, Maria Taylor, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Todd McShay. ESPN Deportes will air Spanish-language coverage for this year’s draft.

The 2020 Super Bowl will also be available to watch on ESPN.com, NFL.com, the ESPN app, the ABC app and the NFL Mobile app. The apps can stream live on mobile and connected devices including: Apple iPads and iPhones, Android tablets and phones, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV streaming devices and smart TVs, Xbox One, Android TV and PS4. For those without access to ABC, ESPN or NFL Network, the Super Bowl can be streamed with services such as FuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV and AT&T TV NOW.

Full NFL Draft Order

2020 NFL Draft Schedule

Day 1

What : Round 1

: Round 1 When : Thursday, April 23

: Thursday, April 23 Start time : 8:00 p.m. ET

: 8:00 p.m. ET TV Channel : ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes Live stream : ESPN.com, NFL.com, ESPN app, ABC app, NFL mobile app

: ESPN.com, NFL.com, ESPN app, ABC app, NFL mobile app Radio: ESPN Radio, Westwood One, SiriusXM

Day 2

What : Rounds 2-3

: Rounds 2-3 When : Friday, April 24

: Friday, April 24 Start time : 7:00 p.m. ET

: 7:00 p.m. ET TV Channel : ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes Live stream : ESPN.com, NFL.com, ESPN app, ABC app, NFL mobile app

: ESPN.com, NFL.com, ESPN app, ABC app, NFL mobile app Radio: ESPN Radio, Westwood One, SiriusXM

Day 3