Eagles draft picks 2020: Philadelphia takes WR Jalen Reagor in Round 1, full draft order

Check out how to watch the draft live here.

The Philadelphia Eagles need to surround QB Carson Wentz with more weapons, and that’s just what they did by drafting Jalen Reagor with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The TCU wideout led the Big 12 with 14 touchdowns last season, and has star potential if paired with a talented signal-caller.

As we prepare for the second day of the draft, check out the best available players left. For the full draft order, click here.

Round 1, pick 21: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

Round 2, pick 53:

Round 3, pick 103:

Round 4, pick 127:

Round 4, pick 145:

Round 4, pick 146:

Round 5, pick 168:

Round 6, pick 190: