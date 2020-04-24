2020 Titans daft picks: Tennessee selects OT Isaiah Wilson in Round 1, full draft order

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Check out how to watch the draft live here.

The Tennessee Titans added another offensive tackle to their repertoire by adding Isaiah Wilson with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. After losing Jack Conklin in free agency, Wilson will join Dennis Kelly in clearing the way for star RB Derrick Henry to have another incredible season.

As we enter the second day of the draft, check out the best available players left. For the full draft order, click here.

Round 1, pick 29: Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia

Round 2, pick 61:

Round 3, pick 93:

Round 5, pick 174:

Round 7, pick 224:

Round 7, pick 243: