2020 Seahawks draft picks: Seattle takes LB Jordyn Brooks in Round 1, full draft order

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Check out how to watch the draft live here.

The defense-oriented Seattle Seahawks added a linebacker with the No. 27 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft with Jordyn Brooks. Brooks led his team in tackles in three of his seasons at Texas Tech, and will join a group that already has a good core, including Bobby Wagner.

As we enter the second day of the draft, check out the best available players left. For the full draft order, click here.

Round 1, pick 27: Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech

Round 2, pick 59:

Round 2, pick 64:

Round 3, pick 101:

Round 4, pick 133:

Round 4, pick 144:

Round 5, pick 162:

Round 6, pick 214: