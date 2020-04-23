Tsitsipas, Serena’s coach raise money for tennis

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Serena Williams’ coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, and 2019 Australian Open semifinalist Stefanos Tsitsipas are starting an auction to raise money for tennis players ranked outside the top 100 and in need of financial help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mouratoglou and Tsitsipas tweeted about Beyond 100 Support on Thursday.

They say the funds will go to professionals in both men’s and women’s tennis.

Most tennis players only make money when they are able to enter tournaments. But all tennis events are suspended at least until mid-July because of the COVID-19 outbreak.