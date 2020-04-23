Miami Dolphins select Tua Tagovailoa fifth overall in 2020 NFL Draft

Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa becomes the second quarterback taken in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Miami Dolphins used their fifth overall pick to nab what they hope will be their future franchise quarterback. Knowing that Tagovailoa would need protection, the Dolphins drafted OT Austin Jackson with the No. 18 overall pick.

Despite already having a loaded backfield, Miami used its final first-round pick to add to its defensive arsenal with CB Noah Igbinoghene, making the Dolphins an even more dangerous man-to-man team.

Round 1

No. 5: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

No. 18: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

No. 30: Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn