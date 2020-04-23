The 2020 NFL Draft is finally here and NBC Sports has you covered with everything you need to know, including a 2020 NFL mock draft from Chris Simms. For the first time in its history, the NFL Draft will be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. Click here for more on how to watch the Draft over the next few days, and see the full schedule here.

Check out Simms’ full 2020 NFL mock draft for Thursday night’s first round below, including trades, picks, bold predictions, and Tua Tagovailoa’s landing spot. Plus, watch the video above for even more analysis and insight from Simms.

Round 1 (Day 1)

Cincinnati Bengals – Joe Burrow, QB, LSU Washington Redskins – Chase Young. EDGE, Ohio State Detroit Lions – Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State New York Giants – Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama Miami Dolphins – Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon Los Angeles Chargers – Andrew Thomas, OT, Chargers Carolina Panthers – Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn Arizona Cardinals – CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma Jacksonville Jaguars – Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina Las Vegas Raiders (TRADE from Cleveland Browns) – Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

“I think Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock are going to panic once they see CeeDee Lamb went off the board at 7, and then there’s teams like the Jets in front of them who might take a receiver too. And I think they might want to get in front of the Jets to get the receiver they want that’s not named CeeDee Lamb.”

New York Jets – Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville Cleveland Browns (TRADE from Las Vegas Raiders) – Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson Jacksonville Jaguars (TRADE from San Francisco 49ers) – Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

“I know they have Gardner Minshew and they like him, but Tua is a nationwide figure and Jacksonville is right down the road from Georgia and Alabama and the University of Florida, which is SEC country. As much as they like Gardner Minshew, and he’s going to sell tickets, I promise you Tua is going to sell tickets. And there are a lot of teams out there who like Tua and what he brings to the game.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Tristan Wirfs, OL, Iowa Denver Broncos – Patrick Queen, LB, LSU Atlanta Falcons – C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

Check out more Chris Simms NFL Draft coverage and analysis by clicking here.

Dallas Cowboys – K’Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU Miami Dolphins – Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota Las Vegas Raiders – A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson San Francisco 49ers (TRADE from Jacksonville Jaguars) – Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama Philadelphia Eagles – Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

“I think the Eagles are going to go receiver and they’ll get one of my favorites. This is my second favorite receiver in the whole draft. I think this is the better version of Jerry Jeudy – he’s faster, he’s bigger, he makes more plays down the field, but certainly just a well-rounded receiver. He can be a star on the outside or a star in the slot. This a desperate need for this football team, they have to get Caron Wentz some weapons and they can’t depend on Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson being healthy for a full season. I think this is a no-brainer with Jefferson here.”

Minnesota Vikings – Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU New England Patriots – Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame New Orleans Saints – Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma Minnesota Vikings – Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State Miami Dolphins – Josh Jones, OT, Houston

Click here for the full draft order from all seven rounds of the NFL Draft.

Seattle Seahawks – Neville Gallimore, DL, Oklahoma Baltimore Ravens – Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin Tennessee Titans – Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama Green Bay Packers – Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama San Francisco 49ers – Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama Kansas City Chiefs – Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

“I’m going for most exciting player available here. I’m going Clyde Edwards-Helaire at pick 32. I think he’s the best running back in the draft and I think he’s made for this system. They can go anywhere with this pick, but I’m hoping they go this way.”