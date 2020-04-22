Months of speculation, mock drafts, questions and anticipation have finally culminated with the 2020 NFL Draft set to take place virtually, with the first round kicking off on Thursday. What most NFL fans want to know now are the NFL draft first-round predictions.

While some picks are surefire, such as Joe Burrow almost certainly heading to the Cincinnati Bengals as the consensus No. 1 pick, there are other questions in regards to where players like Tua Tagovailoa, Jeff Okudah and Jordan Love will end up being taken.

RELATED: Each NFL team’s draft needs and which players they might take

Rotoworld has taken to the Internet to give their picks as to where each prospect will land. Here are their NFL draft first-round predictions.