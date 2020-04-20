NFL Draft first-round predictions: Who’s going where on Thursday

By Sammi SilberApr 20, 2020, 1:37 PM EDT
0 Comments

Months of speculation, questions and anticipation have finally culminated with the 2020 NFL Draft set to take place virtually, with the first round kicking off on Thursday. What most NFL fans want to know now are the NFL draft first-round predictions.

While some picks are surefire, such as Joe Burrow almost certainly heading to the Cincinnati Bengals as the consensus No. 1 pick, there are other questions in regards to where players like Tua Tagovailoa, Jeff Okudah and Jordan Love will end up being taken.

Rotoworld has taken to the Internet to give their picks as to where each prospect will land. Here are their NFL draft first-round predictions.

  1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
  2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State
  3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
  4. New York Giants: Jedrick Wells Jr., OT, Alabama
  5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
  6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
  7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
  8. Arizona Cardinals: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
  9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
  10. Cleveland Browns: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
  11. New York Jets: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
  12. Las Vegas Raiders: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
  13. San Francisco 49ers: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
  14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
  15. Denver Broncos: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida
  16. Atlanta Falcons: K’Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU
  17. Dallas Cowboys: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
  18. Miami Dolphins: Austin Jackson, OT, USC
  19. Las Vegas Raiders: AJ Terrell, CB, Clemson
  20. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
  21. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
  22. Minnesota Vikings: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
  23. New England Patriots: Marlon Davidson, DE, Auburn
  24. New Orleans Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
  25. Minnesota Vikings: Josh Jones, OT, Houston
  26. Miami Dolphins: Xaviar McKinney, S, Alabama
  27. Seattle Seahawks: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State
  28. Baltimore Ravens: AJ Epenesa, DE, Iowa
  29. Tennessee Titans: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State
  30. Green Bay Packers: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State
  31. San Francisco 49ers: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
  32. Kansas City Chiefs: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah