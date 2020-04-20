NFL Draft first-round predictions: Who’s going where on Thursday

Months of speculation, questions and anticipation have finally culminated with the 2020 NFL Draft set to take place virtually, with the first round kicking off on Thursday. What most NFL fans want to know now are the NFL draft first-round predictions.
While some picks are surefire, such as Joe Burrow almost certainly heading to the Cincinnati Bengals as the consensus No. 1 pick, there are other questions in regards to where players like Tua Tagovailoa, Jeff Okudah and Jordan Love will end up being taken.
RELATED: Each NFL team’s draft needs and which players they might take
Rotoworld has taken to the Internet to give their picks as to where each prospect will land. Here are their NFL draft first-round predictions.
- Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State
- Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
- New York Giants: Jedrick Wells Jr., OT, Alabama
- Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
- Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
- Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
- Arizona Cardinals: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
- Cleveland Browns: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
- New York Jets: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
- Las Vegas Raiders: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
- San Francisco 49ers: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
- Denver Broncos: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida
- Atlanta Falcons: K’Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU
- Dallas Cowboys: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
- Miami Dolphins: Austin Jackson, OT, USC
- Las Vegas Raiders: AJ Terrell, CB, Clemson
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
- Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
- Minnesota Vikings: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
- New England Patriots: Marlon Davidson, DE, Auburn
- New Orleans Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
- Minnesota Vikings: Josh Jones, OT, Houston
- Miami Dolphins: Xaviar McKinney, S, Alabama
- Seattle Seahawks: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State
- Baltimore Ravens: AJ Epenesa, DE, Iowa
- Tennessee Titans: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State
- Green Bay Packers: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State
- San Francisco 49ers: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
- Kansas City Chiefs: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah