USTA overseeing commitment of $50 million for tennis

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The U.S. Tennis Association says it is overseeing a commitment of more than $50 million to help the sport deal with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The USTA says it is shaving more than $20 million from its budget by reducing salaries of its management and eliminating programs in player development and marketing.

The group that runs the U.S. Open says the total future support provided by the USTA and its industry partners for the sport at the grassroots level “will be determined by the financial performance” of the 2020 Grand Slam tournament in Flushing Meadows.

The USTA says it still plans to stage its tournament as scheduled from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13.

The U.S. Open would be the next major tennis championship on the calendar after the French Open was postponed and Wimbledon was canceled.

The WTA and ATP professional tours are currently suspended until at least July and one tournament in August already has been called off.