The 2020 NFL Draft is one of the rare sporting events happening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Read some of the changes to this year’s draft coverage below, including the date, start time, location, TV channel, how to watch and live stream, draft order and more.

When is the NFL Draft?

The NFL Draft 2020 will begin on Thursday, April 23 and end on Saturday, April 25. The first round will take place on Thursday with rounds two and three airing on Friday. The last four rounds will happen on Saturday.

What time does the NFL Draft start?

The first round of the NFL Draft will start live at 8:00 p.m. and go until approximately 11:30 p.m. ET. Friday’s TV coverage of NFL Draft will start at 7:00 p.m. ET while Saturday’s will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the NFL Draft?

ABC, ESPN and NFL Network will air the 2020 NFL Draft. ESPN and NFL Network are joining forces for the draft broadcast, using combined resources to offer a singular presentation across both networks. ABC will offer its own unique broadcast for the first three rounds.

Where can I live stream the NFL Draft?

In addition to ABC, ESPN and NFL Network airing the draft live on broadcast TV, you can live stream the Draft on the WatchESPN app or the NFL Mobile app. You can also use streaming services such as Sling TV or YouTube TV.

Where will the NFL Draft take place?

Originally scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada to coincide with the Las Vegas Raiders’ arrival in the city, the NFL Draft 2020 will now be held remotely due to COVID-19. Commissioner Roger Goodell will announce the names of this year’s first-round draft picks from his home in New York. In addition, NFL teams will make their selections from home, making this year’s show a fully virtual draft. The players will also be at home, with cameras being sent to 58 of the top prospects to capture their reaction. Television coverage will be based out of ESPN’s studios in Bristol, Connecticut.

NFL Draft 2020 order for the first round

Check out the full draft order, mock drafts, rankings and more draft coverage at Rotoworld.com. For first-round rumors of what teams might do, click here.