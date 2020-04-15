Agustin Pichot wants rugby ‘realignment’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bill Beaumont is facing a late challenge to his bid for re-election as World Rugby chairman from his current vice chairman.

Former Argentina and Bristol captain Agustin Pichot tweeted he was running against Beaumont for the role at rugby union’s governing body.

The 45-year-old Pichot said the crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak was an opportunity for “global realignment” of rugby.

Former England captain Beaumont announced he was standing for a second four-year term in January with French Rugby Federation president Bernard Laporte as his proposed vice chairman.

Pichot, who also had a spell with Richmond in the late 1990s, wrote: “It is a critical time and a critical election. The current crisis is an opportunity for the global realignment of our game. We cannot miss it.”

The election is due to be held in May.