‘NBC Sports Football Flex’ added to NBCSN daytime lineup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN has you covered with everything NFL related as the 2020 draft approaches and the offseason continues.

Starting on April 13, ‘NBC Sports Football Flex’ will air on NBCSN at 11 A.M. ET, giving you the best moments and analysis from NBC Sports’ NFL coverage. The show will feature clips from The Peter King Podcast, Chris Simms Unbuttoned, PFT PM, Rotoworld Football Podcast, Jac Collinsworth’s Distanced Training: Ready to Get Back in the Game and takes from Ahmed Fareed about sports life during quarantine.

Monday through Friday, NBCSN will have football and entertainment-related coverage from 7 A.M. ET to 4 P.M. ET: