Gulfstream Park may be closed to the public like every active track in the country is right now, but betting is still thriving.

One bettor struck it lucky on Saturday, turning a 50 cent Early Pick 5 bet into $524,966.50 in winnings by correctly betting on the winners of the first five races of Gulfstream’s April 11 card.

According to Ed DeRosa of the handicapping site Brisnet, this became the fifth highest 50 cent Pick 5 payoff ever in North America and the third highest for a non-jackpot. The Pick 5 record was hit in August 2013 at Louisiana Downs with an $889,726.15 payout.

In Race 1, a $20,000 claiming race, 73-1 longshot Freddy Soto paid $148.40 to win. He was followed by another upset win when Union Lane (34-1) took Race 2, a $17,000 maiden claiming race. He’s a Babe paid $75.20 in Race 3, another maiden claiming race. Races 4 and 5 had lower payouts, with Enzoexpress paying $7.40 to win in the fourth race and Lashara (GB) paying $5.40 in the fifth race.

Gulfstream is one of the few racetracks still running live races during the COVID-19 pandemic.