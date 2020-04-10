French tennis sets up support plan for players

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The French tennis federation has set up a support plan worth $38 million to help professional players facing financial problems due to of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FFT says it has approved the scheme that will also benefit clubs, coaches, instructors, officials and tournament organizers affected by the health crisis.

The FFT says practical arrangements for the allocation still need to be discussed.

The ATP and WTA announced this month that the men’s and women’s professional tours would be suspended until at least July 13. Wimbledon has been canceled because of the deadly virus while the start of the French Open has been postponed from late May to late September.