“Do Your Part like an Olympian” highlights best practices amid COVID-19 outbreak

As the world continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, VISA has created a campaign called “Do Your Part like an Olympian” that features a handful of Olympians showcasing their skills and emphasizing the need to stay at home.

Olympic and Paralympic athletes such as gold medalist Katie Ledecky, Canadian sport climber Sean McColl, BMX star Kenneth Tencio, and Paralympic canoeist Monika Seryu are included.

The video features various athletes performing a skill from the comfort of their homes, including South Africa’s Akani Simbine completing impressive jump push ups, Tencio doing a trick on his bike, and Great Britain’s Sky Brown flipping her skateboard.

After showcasing skills from their sport and proving that “it’s not easy,” the athletes discuss something that is easy—doing your part.

The athletes can be seen washing their hands, using hand sanitizer, and relaxing at their homes to do their part to help battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The campaign’s goal is to encourage people all over the world that we are in this together, and bring a smile to people’s faces, all while practicing best practices in social distancing.

Even though the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been postponed to 2021, seeing Olympians spread positivity and cheer while uniting the public is something everyone can use right now.