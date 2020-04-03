NBC Sports’ new daily sports talk show ‘Lunch Talk Live’ hosted by Mike Tirico debuts Monday

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mike Tirico and NBC Sports are set to host a brand new daily sports talk show, “Lunch Talk Live”, which debuts Monday, April 6, at noon ET on NBCSN.

Tirico will be joined by a number of special guests, including current and former athletes, on-air commentators, as well as other prominent figures in the sports world, to discuss the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on sports.

“In these challenging times, we are all missing sports and the people who make sports memories,” said Tirico. “Hopefully, we can bring a midday connection with some of them to help fill the void.”

The live, hour-long show — which will air daily on NBCSN, stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app — will also allow Tirico’s guests to tell their personal stories and detail how they are adapting their daily lives.

“We’re excited to bring viewers fresh programming every day with unique, topical conversations from prominent individuals in all corners of sports,” said NBC Sports Executive Producer & President of Production Sam Flood. “This will be a daily lunch date to share sports and stories we miss during these unique times.”

During this time,”The Mike Tirico Podcast“, which allows him to share insights from the broadcast booth and talk with special guests about their careers, sports and life, will continue on a weekly basis.