Tennis, anyone? Coaching videos offered online

The International Tennis Federation is offering interactive online courses and making videos and other content to help coaches available for free during the coronavirus pandemic.

There are ITF Academy classes in English, Spanish and French, covering topics such as strategy and tactics, tennis parents and ethics in coaching.

The federation is also making its “Advanced Coaches Manual” ebook available for free instead of its usual price tag of 14.99 British pounds (about $18.50). That comes in 13 languages.