NBC Sports kicks off Football Week in America on Monday, March 30, bringing back action-packed, historic and unforgettable NFL games from the last two decades.

Two football games will be reaired every night from Monday, March 30 to Sunday, April 5 on NBCSN, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. The first game of the night will start at 7 p.m. ET with the second game airing at 9:30 p.m. (except for Saturday’s slate, which will begin at 7:30 and 10:30 p.m.).

Highlights from the week’s slate of games include the 2006 Manning Bowl, where brothers Eli Manning and Peyton Manning faced off for the first time (March 30); Tony Romo‘s first career start (March 31); nights featuring Peyton Manning (April 1) and Brett Favre (April 2); and a double dose of last-second victories (April 4).

Every Sunday after Football Week in America concludes on April 5 will feature a memorable Sunday Night Football matchup at 8 p.m. ET through the end of the month.

Full Football Week in America schedule:

Monday, March 30: Manning Bowl and a classic Brady-Manning matchup Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Giants (Week 1, 2006; Manning Bowl) at 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN Denver Broncos vs. New England Patriots (Week 12, 2013) at 9:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Tuesday, March 31: Double dose of Dallas Dallas Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers (Week 8, 2006) at 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys (Week 2, 2009) at 9:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Wednesday, April 1: Peyton Manning with the Broncos Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Denver Broncos (Week 1, 2012) at 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts (Week 12, 2013) at 9:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Thursday, April 2: Brett Favre at Lambeau Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers (Week 7, 2010) at 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers (Thanksgiving night, Week 12, 2015) at 9:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Friday, April 3: Brees, Brady and Manning Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots (Week 10, 2009) at 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN San Diego Chargers vs. New Orleans Saints (Week 5, 2012) at 9:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Saturday, April 4: Last-second victories Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens (Week 13, 2010) at 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers (Week 1, 2011) at 10 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Sunday, April 5: OBJ’s catch & Mahomes-Brady Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants (Week 12, 2014) at 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots (Week 6, 2018) at 9:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN



Additional NFL games airing on NBCSN:

Sunday, April 12: Cowboys-Jets on 10th anniversary of 9/11 Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Jets (Week 1, 2011) at 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Sunday, April 19: Seahawks stop Patriots on goal line Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots (Week 10, 2016) at 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Sunday, April 26: Packers-Patriots 2010 thriller Green Bay Packers vs. New England Patriots (Week 15, 2010) at 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN



Watch Football Week in America every night from Monday, March 30 to Sunday, April 5 at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.