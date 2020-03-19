Nicolas Kicker has match-fixing ban reduced

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LONDON — An Argentine tennis player banned for match-fixing had his suspension reduced Wednesday after agreeing to help educate other players about corruption in the sport.

Nicolas Kicker had his three-year ban shortened by four months, the Tennis Integrity Unit said, meaning he will be eligible to return to professional tennis on Jan. 23, 2021.

The TIU said the decision was based in part on Kicker helping produce educational videos “charting his involvement in corruption and warning other players of the consequences.”

Kicker was banned for six years in June 2018 – with three of those years suspended – after an anti-corruption hearing officer ruled that he had arranged the results of two Challenger tour matches in 2015. Kicker reached a career-high ranking of No. 78 in 2017.