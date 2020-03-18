USTA considers postponing U.S. Open

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The U.S. Tennis Association says it is considering “the possibility” of postponing the U.S. Open because of the coronavirus pandemic.

What is usually the last Grand Slam tennis tournament each year is currently scheduled for Aug. 31 to Sept. 13 in New York.

Earlier Tuesday, the French tennis federation switched the dates of the French Open to Sept. 20 to Oct. 4 because of the pandemic. That’s four months later than that event was originally supposed to be played in Paris.

The head of the French federation acknowledged that other Grand Slam tournaments and the professional tours were informed of the choice to switch dates for Roland Garros but were not consulted.

In a not-so-veiled jab at the French federation, the USTA issued a statement saying that if there is a change in timing, “we recognize that such a decision should not be made unilaterally.”

The USTA added that it would move its major championship “in full consultation” with the other Grand Slam organizers, the WTA and ATP tours, the International Tennis Federation and the Laver Cup exhibition.