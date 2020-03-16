Roger Goodell’s unsung positive impact on NFL

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

I think this is a factoid that no modern NFL fan will want to hear, but it is true:

• Roger Goodell took over as commissioner on Sept. 1, 2006, and it’s uncertain how long he will reign. But he has now set up the league for 25 straight seasons of labor peace, with the new labor deal set to last through 2030.

• Pete Rozelle, in his last eight years as commissioner, oversaw two work stoppages, in 1982 and 1987. The second saw three regular-season weeks of replacement players while the real players walked a picket line.

• Regular-season games lost under Goodell: zero. Regular-season games lost under Rozelle: 112, plus the 42 replacement games if you count those.

I think, in the sense of fairness for a commissioner who’s been bashed about the head for years, it’s fair to say Goodell has kept the games going in very litigious times.

