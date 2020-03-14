Super Rugby to be suspended after New Zealand decision

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LONDON — Super Rugby organizers have decided to suspend the competition indefinitely after the weekend’s games because of the coronavirus pandemic.

SANZAAR, the southern hemisphere rugby body that runs Super Rugby, says Saturday the tournament will be off for the “foreseeable future.”

The decision was prompted by the New Zealand government’s directive that people entering from trips overseas, including returning New Zealand citizens, would have to self-isolate for 14 days from Monday.

That would make Super Rugby untenable, with the tournament featuring teams from five nations, including five from New Zealand, and involving regular travel between countries.

Teams from Australia, Japan, South Africa and Argentina also compete in the competition, which runs from January through to June.