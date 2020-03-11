Victor Martinez nominates horse to Triple Crown series

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Former five-time All-Star baseball player Victor Martinez paid $6,000 to nominate King Guillermo to the Triple Crown series.

King Guillermo won the Tampa Bay Derby at 49-1 odds last weekend.

Victoria’s Ranch, Martinez’s Florida-based racing operation, made the payment Tuesday. The late nomination phase for the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont stakes ends March 30.

As a result, King Guillermo stands fifth in qualifying points on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard, which determines the 20-horse field for the May 2 race at Churchill Downs.

Horses not nominated to the Triple Crown series during either the early or late nomination phases can still become eligible by paying a supplemental fee due at entry time. The Derby fee is $200,000; the Preakness is $150,000, and the Belmont is $50,000.