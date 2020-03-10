Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As much of the world deals with outbreaks of COVID-19 (quarantines, event cancellations among them), sports leagues are dealing with their own coronavirus sports impact.

Read on for the latest on sports and the coronavirus and check back for more updates.

Manchester City v. Arsenal postponed

After several Arsenal players made contact with Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis, who has contracted Coronavirus, the March 11 Premier League match between Man City and Arsenal has been postponed. The fixture, which was set to begin on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN, had already been rescheduled due to the FA Cup and no new date has been announced yet.

“The medical advice we have received puts the risk of them developing Covid-19 at extremely low,” Arsenal said in a statement. “However, we are strictly following the Government guidelines which recommend that anyone coming into close contact with someone with the virus should self-isolate at home for 14 days from the last time they had contact.”

The Arsenal players were in contact with Marinakis 13 days ago, so their self-isolation is almost up. — Nicholas Mendola

Ivy League cancels tournament without playing any games

The Ivy League is cancelling their conference tournament due to the spread of coronavirus, the conference announced on Tuesday morning.

“We understand and share the disappointment with student-athletes, coaches and fans who will not be able to participate in these tournaments,” Ivy League Executive Director Robin Harris said. “Regrettably, the information and recommendations presented to us from public health authorities and medical professionals have convinced us that this is the most prudent decision.”

Yale, the league’s regular season men’s champion, will be heading to the men’s NCAA tournament. Harvard, Penn and Brown will see their season come to an end.

Princeton will receive the automatic bid to the women’s NCAA tournament. — Rob Dauster

NFL league meetings, draft “remain in place” for now

The ongoing spread of COVID-19 in the United States has led to the cancellation of events like the South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas and the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California in recent days, but the NFL has not altered its plans for two upcoming events at this point.

The first of those events is the league meetings scheduled for March 29 – April 1 in Palm Beach Florida and the second is the draft in Las Vegas from April 23-25. League spokesman Brian McCarthy said, via Adam Schefter of ESPN, that plans for both of those events to go forward “remain in place” for now. – Josh Alper

NBA will limit locker room access

Effective on Tuesday, the NBA will restrict locker room access to players and essential team personnel only.

The current NBA policy allows media into locker rooms both pre- and postgame. Most players do their game-day interviews in the locker room area. This process often involves many media members crowded around a single player for an interview. There are often invited guests in the locker rooms as well.

In an attempt to try and keep players, coaches and staff as healthy as possible, the NBA will limit access and attempt to control the crowding around players and coaches. This means more interviews are likely to conducted in interview rooms with a podium setting, similar to the NBA playoffs. — Keith Smith

MLB limits access ahead of season openers

Major League Baseball followed suit with the NBA, NHL and Major League Soccer to limit access to its locker rooms.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that MLB will monitor local markets and will consider its options if health authorities recommend games not to be played. A potential option is for teams to play games at other locations.

Baseball players will be available in “press conference settings” as well as outside the clubhouse, but will be asked to conform to the CDC’s recommendation of keeping a six-foot distance from reporters, per Passan.

Sharks contemplating home options

The San Jose Sharks must mull over playing home games in front of an empty arena, or other options, as Santa Clara announced a ban of large events following the first coronavirus-related death in the area.

Santa Clara County officials announced that there will be a ban regarding meetings of people of 1,000 or more. It’s a three-week ban scheduled to go into effect at midnight on Wednesday.

Such a ban would affect the Sharks … eventually, as their next home game at the SAP Center takes place on March 17. (San Jose is beginning a four-game road trip in Chicago on Wednesday [March 11].) — James O’Brien

European soccer leagues adjusting schedules, postponing games

France has issued Europe’s next strongest response to the increased coronavirus sports fears as Ligue 1 on Monday has moved to limit all league games through mid-April to 1,000 fans in attendance. Meanwhile, Man United will play in an empty stadium at LASK Linz in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 on Thursday due to fears over the spread of coronavirus. — Kyle Bonn

More MotoGP schedule adjustments

MotoGP announced Tuesday morning that its April 5 race in Austin, Texas, has been rescheduled to November because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas will be moved to Nov. 13-15. The season finale at Valencia, Spain, will be moved a week later to Nov. 20-22 as a result of the Austin reschedulement.

The race at Circuit of the Americas becomes the third MotoGP event to be affected this season. The premier class canceled its season opener at Qatar because of coronavirus-related travel restrictions. The season’s second race in Thailand also has been postponed indefinitely. — Nate Ryan

Olympic flame lighting ceremony to be held without spectators

Greece’s Olympic committee made the decision after a Monday meeting, taking into account the coronavirus situation in Greece.

The flame lighting ceremony, always held in the ancient Olympic site of Olympia, will be attended by 100 accredited guests from the International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, according to a press release. — Nick Zaccardi

Serie A schedule emerges after coronavirus outbreak

The next two rounds of the Italian soccer schedule have been pushed back by a week due to the coronavirus outbreak, the league announced on Friday

The governing body of Serie A announced the changes Friday, coming on the heels of other coronavirus sports issues.

On Thursday, it was decided that the matches postponed last weekend – including the potential title decider between Juventus and Inter Milan – would be played this weekend. — Associated Press

Cincinnati announces first FBS spring game cancellation due to coronavirus

Just hours after the governor of Ohio released recommendations for handling sporting events in the wake of coronavirus, Cincinnati football canceled its annual spring football game, making it the first FBS program to cancel a spring game because of coronavirus.

The game was scheduled for April 10, and its cancellation is part of a broader plan to limit outdoor events across the university to crowds of 150 spectators or less until May 1. As of now, Cincinnati’s spring practice will continue as previously scheduled. Ohio State, which is located less than two hours away from Cincinnati, is still scheduled to play its spring game on April 11. — John Taylor