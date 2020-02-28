Garín reaches Chile Open quarterfinals, Londero out

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SANTIAGO, Chile — Homecrowd favorite Cristian Garín made fans suffer Thursday, but advanced to the Chile Open quarterfinals after a hard-fought match against 20-year-old Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain.

Garin, the top seed in Santiago coming off a victory Sunday in the Rio Open, beat Fokina 6-2, 0-6, 7-6 (4). Garin struggled with back pain in the final two sets.

His next adversary will be Brazilian Thiago Wild, who earlier topped fifth-seeded Juan Ignácio Londero of Argentina 7-6 (7), 6-4.

Third-seeded Albert Ramos Vinolas of Spain and No. 8 Thiago Monteiro of Brazil will face off in another quarterfinal.

Vinolas beat Peru’s Juan Pablo Varillas 7-6 (3), 6-2, and Monteiro overcame Spaniard Roberto Carballés Baena 6-1, 6-4.